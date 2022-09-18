Friendz (FDZ) Price Down 15.5% This Week

Friendz (FDZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Friendz has a market cap of $191,631.35 and approximately $62,683.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Friendz was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered.Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

