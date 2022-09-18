Friedenthal Financial Has $2.35 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 643.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,041,000 after acquiring an additional 298,068 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,759,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,112,000 after acquiring an additional 266,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,268,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,082,000 after acquiring an additional 151,658 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $50.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

