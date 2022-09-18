Friedenthal Financial Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000. Invesco Solar ETF comprises 3.4% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 910,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 328,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 264.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,326 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,357,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $84.98 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.