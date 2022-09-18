FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $189.14. The stock had a trading volume of 355,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.91. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

