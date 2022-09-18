FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.5% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.19. 13,958,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,941. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

