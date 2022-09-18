FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 508,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,524,000 after acquiring an additional 208,687 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

KBWB stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.71. 345,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,731. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $76.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72.

