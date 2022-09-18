FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 878 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,752,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,771,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $47,913,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $92.18. 5,800,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,652. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.