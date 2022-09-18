Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 314,600 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE FET traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $24.78. 28,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $141.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.02.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

