Fortress Lending Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109,287.79 (FTS)

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Fortress Lending coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Fortress Lending has a market cap of $109,287.79 and approximately $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fortress Lending has traded 60.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fortress Lending

Fortress Lending’s launch date was April 9th, 2021. Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

Buying and Selling Fortress Lending

According to CryptoCompare, “A Decentralized Marketplace For Lenders And Borrowers With Borderless Stablecoins. Telegram | Medium | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress Lending directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortress Lending should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortress Lending using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

