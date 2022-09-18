Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 30.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 466.7% during the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 20.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 263,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Price Performance

Shares of FSSI opened at $9.87 on Friday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Company Profile

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

