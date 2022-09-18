Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Short Interest Update

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Trading Down 6.1 %

About Forge Global

Forge Global stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 1,662,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61. Forge Global has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

