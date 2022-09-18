Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Citigroup comprises about 2.4% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 425,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,048,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 193,189 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 128,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

C stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,995,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,529,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

