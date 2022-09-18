Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 200,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,575. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $42.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74.

