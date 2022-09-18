Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.07. 1,857,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,193. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.