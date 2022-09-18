Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

