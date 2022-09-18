Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FLGZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cheuvreux cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 150 to CHF 155 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

FLGZY opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

