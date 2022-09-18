Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.67.

UZAPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flughafen Zürich to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UZAPF opened at $160.02 on Tuesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.64.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

