First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stock Holdings Boosted by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCON. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

UCON stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 179,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,622. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.