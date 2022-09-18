First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) is BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 6.3% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,618. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

