First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTXG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.83. 63,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,005. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $29.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth $231,000.

