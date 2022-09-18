First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FTXG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.83. 63,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,005. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $29.66.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
