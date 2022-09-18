First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 595,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

