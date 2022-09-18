First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,983. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $21.55.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,873,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,768,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000.

