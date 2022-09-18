First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,983. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $21.55.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
