First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 117.9 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

FCXXF stock remained flat at $11.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

