Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 466 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $194.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

