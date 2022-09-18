Financial Management Network Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 176,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 83,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $582,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.