Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 213 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,062 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,249,000 after purchasing an additional 219,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 282,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,765,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,311,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $105.12 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

