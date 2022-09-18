Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 51,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS:CALF opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84.

