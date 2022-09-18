Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New $436,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,064 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Target stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average is $183.46. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
