Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New $436,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,064 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Shares of Target stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average is $183.46. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.