Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Hits $63.50 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $63.50 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.0851 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00090471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00020978 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00030513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007838 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.