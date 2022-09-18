FC Advisory LLC Purchases 246 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $100.30 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.21.

