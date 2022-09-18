FC Advisory LLC Acquires 10,606 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 7.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $16,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $138.56 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average of $146.79.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

