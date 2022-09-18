Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fangdd Network Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,021. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.02. Fangdd Network Group has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

