Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FOLGF remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 67,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,053. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
