Expanse (EXP) Market Capitalization Reaches $302,163.77

Expanse (EXP) traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 96.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $302,163.77 and $4,693.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech.

Buying and Selling Expanse

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

