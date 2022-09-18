Exohood Price Up 1,126.5% Over Last 7 Days (EXO)

Exohood (EXO) traded down 41.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Exohood has a total market cap of $946,288.23 and approximately $10,582.00 worth of Exohood was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exohood has traded up 1,126.5% against the US dollar. One Exohood coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00023888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00153349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00275711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00718709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.10 or 0.00577529 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Exohood Profile

Exohood (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exohood’s total supply is 12,779,147,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,145,797 coins. The Reddit community for Exohood is https://reddit.com/r/Exohood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Exohood’s official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exohood

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exohood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exohood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exohood using one of the exchanges listed above.

