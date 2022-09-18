EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,861,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.88. 265,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $88.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.