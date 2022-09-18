EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 1,995 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,914,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,717,800. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

