EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of CION Investment stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 386,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,888. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 147.62%.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Reisner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,546.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 12,640 shares of company stock worth $130,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

