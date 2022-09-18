EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $7.32 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 3.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

IJS stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

