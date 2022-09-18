Ethereum Meta Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $58.11 Million (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $58.11 million and approximately $71,054.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00111236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00848230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 992,099,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,514,424,439,041 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com.

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator.ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

