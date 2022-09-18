ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,895,500 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 2,397,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,318.3 days.

ESR Group Price Performance

Shares of ESR Group stock remained flat at $2.60 on Friday. ESR Group has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

