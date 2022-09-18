ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,895,500 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 2,397,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,318.3 days.
ESR Group Price Performance
Shares of ESR Group stock remained flat at $2.60 on Friday. ESR Group has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.
About ESR Group
