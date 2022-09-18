Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Short Interest Update

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Esquire Financial stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,828. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $320.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock worth $335,109 over the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

