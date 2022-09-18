Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Entegris, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entegris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Entegris by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

