Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $80.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

EVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enviva from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.50.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Stock Performance

NYSE EVA opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.28 and a beta of 1.14. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enviva will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In other news, CFO Shai Even bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $253,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,130 shares in the company, valued at $21,134,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,192.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shai Even bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $253,055.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 359,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,134,800.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,322 shares of company stock worth $1,753,244. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Enviva by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enviva by 40.5% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.