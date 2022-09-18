Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW) Short Interest Down 17.1% in August

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTFW. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,988,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 888,850 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 688,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 444,864 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

NASDAQ ENTFW remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,067. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

