EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the August 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 112.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 134.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EngageSmart in the second quarter worth about $1,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EngageSmart by 62.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in EngageSmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,699,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESMT traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. 2,702,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,594. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -963.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. EngageSmart had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.