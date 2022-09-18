Elrond 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.26 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $50.31 or 0.00252925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $26.26 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,150,082 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

