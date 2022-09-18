ELONGATE Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ELONGATE)

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One ELONGATE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELONGATE has a market cap of $4.30 million and $43,041.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.03219196 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00103323 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822696 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ELONGATE Profile
ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ELONGATE is https://reddit.com/r/Elongatetoken.
ELONGATE Coin Trading
