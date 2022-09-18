Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Up 30.9% in August

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Elite Education Group International Stock Performance

Shares of Elite Education Group International stock remained flat at $1.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,474. Elite Education Group International has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

Elite Education Group International Company Profile

Elite Education Group International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. The company provides international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior to their departure to the educational institutions; accommodation arrangements; welcome services; and dormitory services.

