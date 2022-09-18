Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $308.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.13 and its 200 day moving average is $303.22. The firm has a market cap of $293.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

